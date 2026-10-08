La Liga: Injury, fatigue loom as competition returns after international break

Madrid, Oct 8 (IANS) Football's premier competition, La Liga, returns Friday after a lengthy international break, with several clubs facing injury concerns and potential fatigue among players who have been away on international duty for nearly three weeks.

The round opens with Malaga hosting Espanyol as the home side searches for its first win since returning to the top flight. Espanyol could welcome forward Javi Puado back to the bench following a serious knee injury.

Barcelona faces fitness concerns over Raphinha and Eric Garcia ahead of its home match against Getafe after both withdrew early from international duty with Brazil and Spain, respectively.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia is nearing a return from the knee injury that ruled him out of Spain's squad, while coach Hansi Flick must decide whether to start Lamine Yamal after the winger featured in all four of Spain's matches during the break.

Real Madrid could be without Kylian Mbappe for its home match against Villarreal after the France forward withdrew from international duty following a recurrence of a knee injury, reports Xinhua.

Villarreal won its final two matches before the break, with its players showing signs of adapting to coach Inigo Perez's high-intensity approach.

Second-place Atletico Madrid visits Alaves, coached by former Atletico boss Quique Sanchez Flores. Alex Grimaldo and Pablo Barrios are injury doubts for Atletico, while Alaves will look to forward Lucas Boye to trouble the visitors.

Saturday also marks Rayo Vallecano's return to its Vallecas Stadium following renovations that forced the Madrid club to play its opening home matches in Leganes. Rayo hosts Athletic Club, which will be without winger Nico Williams after he sustained a muscle injury while on international duty with Spain.

On Sunday, relegation-threatened Elche hosts Celta Vigo, while Real Sociedad welcomes Deportivo La Coruna, which is winless in three matches after an impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Third-place Real Betis begins a demanding month of domestic and Champions League fixtures with a home match against Osasuna. Sunday's action concludes at El Sardinero, where Javier Aguirre makes his debut as Valencia coach against Racing Santander.

Aguirre has had nearly three weeks to work with his new squad but faces injury concerns over Arnaut Danjuma, Umar Sadiq, Luis Rioja and Diego Lopez as he looks to organise a more compact side. The round concludes Monday with Levante hosting Sevilla.

--IANS

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