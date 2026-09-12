FSSAI directs Nilgiri Oil, Aquagri Processing to recall products over 'unsafe' concerns

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said that it ordered the immediate recall of two food products of Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries and Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd after laboratory tests found them unsafe and non-compliant with food safety standards.

In the two separate recall notices, the food regulator directed Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries to recall its product, Shalimar's Chef - Coriander Powder and Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd to withdraw Carrageenan from the market.

According to FSSAI, a regulatory sample of Shalimar's Chef coriander powder was collected from the premises of Nilgiri Oil & Allied Industries under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. Laboratory analysis found the sample unsatisfactory with regard to pesticide residues and not conforming to prescribed standards under relevant food product and contaminant regulations.

The food analyst classified the sample as unsafe. Following an appeal by the food business operator (FBO), the second sample was sent for retesting. The retest also found the product non-compliant with standards relating to pesticide residues, leading authorities to reaffirm the product's unsafe status, according to the regulator.

In a separate case, FSSAI said a sample of carrageenan collected from Aquagri Processing Pvt Ltd was found non-compliant due to the presence of cadmium beyond permissible standards. The product was subsequently declared unsafe by the food analyst.

After the company exercised its right to appeal, the sample was retested by a Referral Food Laboratory, which also concluded that the product was unsafe under the provisions of the FSS Act.

FSSAI said both products were being manufactured in contravention of applicable food safety regulations. The regulator has directed the companies to immediately recall the affected products from the market and undertake all measures mandated under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.

---IANS

ag/