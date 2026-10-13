October 13, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi…’ gang Smriti Irani, Apara Mehta, Gauri Pradhan & others reunite ahead of show’s finale

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi…’ gang reunites as Smriti Irani, Apara Mehta, Gauri Pradhan & others reunite ahead of show’s finale

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The nostalgia of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi seems to have been in the air as members of the show's cast reunited for an evening filled with ‘laughter, food and memories’.

Actress Apara Mehta shared pictures from the gathering at Riva Bubber's home, bringing together Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhary, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Rakshanda Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev and others.

Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Apara wrote, “My dearest Kyunki gang at @rivabubber's lovely home. As usual a night filled with laughs and good food and great memories!”

The reunion comes as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ heads towards its finale.

Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi Virani, was seen posing with her former co-stars, including Gauri Pradhan, who played Nandini Virani, and Hiten Tejwani, who portrayed Karan Virani. Apara Mehta, remembered for her role as Savita Virani, was also part of the gathering.

Ritu Chaudhary, who played Shobha Virani, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who portrayed Gayatri Virani, Riva Bubber, who played Damini Virani, and Rakshanda Khan, known for her role as Tanya.

The original ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, created by Ektaa Kapoor, premiered in 2000 and ran until 2008.

Led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, the family drama went on to become one of Indian television's most popular shows.

Nearly two decades after the original series ended, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 brought back many familiar faces, including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan.

The sequel premiered on July 29, 2025.

–IANS

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