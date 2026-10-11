Adani's Kutch Copper plans to double smelting capacity to 1 million tonnes

Ahmedabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Kutch Copper Limited (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, on Sunday outlined an ambitious growth strategy centred on sustainability, decarbonisation, and resource efficiency as it seeks to strengthen India’s copper production capacity and support the country's energy transition.

The company, which operates a greenfield copper refinery in Mundra in the Kutch region, with a current copper smelting capacity of 0.5 million tonnes per annum, plans to increase this capacity to 1 million tonnes per annum in the future, positioning the facility to become the world’s largest single-location custom copper smelter.

In its maiden sustainability report, the company has highlighted its commitment to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy. Its key focus areas include renewable energy adoption, responsible water management, emissions control, resource conservation, and community development.

As part of its decarbonisation roadmap, KCL plans to integrate 115 MW of renewable energy into its operations. The initiative is expected to help reduce the carbon footprint of its manufacturing activities while supporting the company’s long-term sustainability objectives.

The company believes copper will play an increasingly important role in achieving national and global climate goals, given its growing use in renewable energy systems, electric mobility, power transmission, and other clean energy technologies. With demand for the metal expected to rise alongside infrastructure development and industrial expansion, KCL aims to increase production capacity while maintaining a strong focus on responsible manufacturing practices.

Water conservation is another key component of the company’s sustainability strategy. According to the report, KCL operates using nearly 100 per cent desalinated water and follows a Zero Liquid Discharge approach. These measures are intended to minimise dependence on freshwater resources, conserve water, and reduce the environmental impact of its industrial operations.

The company has also reported progress in controlling industrial emissions. KCL said it currently treats 99.8 per cent of sulphur emissions through advanced environmental technologies.

Beyond its manufacturing operations, KCL is investing in community development initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive growth in surrounding areas. Its programmes cover healthcare, education, livelihood enhancement and broader social development, with the objective of creating long-term benefits for local communities.

The sustainability roadmap forms part of the Adani Group’s broader investment in the copper sector. The group has committed $1.2 billion to the project, underscoring its ambition to expand domestic copper production and strengthen India’s industrial ecosystem.

The expansion comes at a time when copper is becoming increasingly important to the development of green infrastructure, including electricity grids, renewable energy installations and electric vehicles. Strengthening domestic production capacity could help support India’s growing demand for the metal as the country pursues its infrastructure and clean energy ambitions.

India has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. Against this backdrop, KCL’s proposed capacity expansion and sustainability initiatives are intended to align industrial growth with improved environmental performance. The company aims to build a production platform that combines large-scale manufacturing with responsible resource management and community engagement.

---IANS

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