Kushal Tandon's sister backs actor after Shreya Kalra's flirting claims

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) After “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” contestant Shreya Kalra claimed that actor Kushal Tandon flirted with her despite being in a relationship with actress Shivangi Joshi, the television actor’s sister Tina Tandon has come out in defence of her brother and asked everyone to “hold off on forming opinions until they've heard both sides.”

The statement from Tina on her brother Kushal, who is too currently seen in a reality show “Alliance”, comes after Shreya said that the actor messaged her on social media and flirted with her while dating Shivangi after they shot a promo for “Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.”

She also stated that she took a step back when she got to know that Kushal and Shivangi were in a relationship. Shreya had also claimed that to avoid misunderstanding with Shivangi, she offered the actress her phone to clear any doubts, if at all.

Tina took to Instagram, where she wrote: “Rumours float, but the truth stands strong.

I don't usually address things publicly, but the recent remarks about my brother Kushal and his past relationship simply aren't true, at best, they're only one side of the story.”

She added: “Since he's on the show and can't respond himself, I'd ask everyone to hold off on forming opinions until they've heard both sides. Fairness starts there. Thank you to everyone choosing support over assumptions. Tina Tandon.”

It was in 2025 that Kushal took to social media to announce that he and Shivangi had separated. However, he later deleted the post. They started dating while working on the show “Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.”

Currently, Kushal is a contestant in 'Alliance', while Shivangi and Shreya are in 'Lock Upp 2'.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host it.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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