Kim Kardashian’s beau Lewis Hamilton remembers beloved dog on first death anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, who is dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian, remembered his beloved dog Roscoe on the first anniversary of his passing, sharing memories of his “best friend” and expressing gratitude for the years they spent together.

Hamilton took to Instagram, where he posted a string of memories with Roscoe, a British Bulldog, and revealed that being without his best friend has been hard.

“It’s been one year since Roscoe’s passing. Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me. I think of him and Coco every day, and as sad as I am to not have them, I’m so grateful for the time I shared with them and to have had them in my life,” Hamilton wrote.

He added: “They’ve been there for some of the happiest times of my life. Today, I’m looking through these photos and videos laughing and smiling so big remembering those moments So many of you have been through this and reached out with love and support. It means so much to me, knowing how much Roscoe was loved. Rest’s in peace buddy’s, love you always.”

In July, Hamilton joined Kim and her children for a holiday. The longtime friends were first linked on New Year’s Eve at Kate Hudson’s star-studded celebration in Aspen.

It was in January, when it was reported that Kim jetted to the UK for a romantic weekend with Hamilton. In February, cameras caught them sitting side by side at the Super Bowl in California.

The two were seen in Japan next, where the reality star was on a family vacation with her four children, sister Khloé, and niece True Thompson.

Kim first gained media attention in 2007 following the unauthorized release of a sex tape with American singer Ray J. Afterwards, she and her family began to appear on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She is the eighth-most-followed individual on Instagram and the thirteenth-most-followed individual on Twitter.

--IANS

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