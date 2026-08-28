'Fugitive Kurup is in Brunei': Claim falls apart as relatives identify man in photo; Crime Branch probe shifts focus

Thrissur, Aug 28 (IANS) Barely hours after Kerala Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, on Friday ordered a Crime Branch probe into reports that fugitive Sukumara Kurup had been traced to Brunei, the sensational claim has suffered a major setback, with relatives identifying the man in the circulated photograph as Thrissur native Damodara Menon.

Karunakaran, brother of Damodara Menon of Karumathra in Thrissur, confirmed to the media at their family home that the photograph and passport details being circulated as those of Kurup belonged to his brother.

Local residents also identified the man in the photograph as Damodara.

The development came after Chennithala directed the Crime Branch to verify the reports and assigned the investigation to Crime Branch chief H. Venkatesh.

The agency was preparing to seek information from Brunei with Interpol assistance when the identity of the man in the photograph was established in Kerala.

Special Branch officials subsequently visited the family home and collected details from relatives and local residents.

Damodara, who is nearly 80, has been living in Brunei for more than four decades.

He left Kerala after completing his education in Pune and later went to London for higher studies and employment before moving to Malaysia.

He subsequently settled in Brunei and married a woman from Palakkad. The couple have two children.

He is currently undergoing treatment in Brunei following an accident.

His brother said Damodara remains in regular contact with his family in Kerala and had spoken to them as recently as a month ago.

He last visited his native place about 26 years ago.

The photograph being circulated as that of Kurup had reportedly been seen by the family in WhatsApp groups nearly three months ago.

Relatives alleged that photographs and private documents of Damodara, an elderly man recovering from an accident, had been misused to build the claim that Kurup was living in Brunei.

The episode has now shifted the focus of the Crime Branch enquiry from tracing Kurup in Brunei to establishing the origin and authenticity of the photograph and documents that triggered the reports.

The Special Branch is expected to submit its findings to the Crime Branch and Home Department.

The latest development has also raised questions over reports linking the photograph to Interpol and the Crime Branch without verification.

Damodara’s family has demanded a detailed investigation into how his private information and passport photograph reached the public domain and has indicated that it will pursue legal action.

Kurup, wanted in the 1984 Chacko murder case, has remained one of Kerala’s most elusive fugitives for more than four decades.

The latest Brunei claim had revived intense speculation over his whereabouts before the identity of the man in the photograph was challenged from his own hometown.

--IANS

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