May 01, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Kunal Nayyar turns 45, reveals his birthday wish: Make this world a more loving place

Kunal Nayyar turns 45, reveals his birthday wish: Make this world a more loving place

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Kunal Nayyar, who is popular for his role in the American TV show “The Big Bang Theory”, has turned 45 and hopes that when his time comes, he makes this world a more loving, happier place.

Sharing a glimpse into his intimate birthday party, Kunal could be seen posing next to a cake.

For the caption, the actor, who attended St. Columba's School in New Delhi’s Gole Market, wrote on Instagram: “45 years around the sun! I am so touched and humbled by all the love you have given me, it has brought tears to my eyes. I hope when my time comes - I have made this world a more loving place... a happier place. This is my Birthday wish. All my light is because of you... I love you.”

The British actor of Indian descent shot to fame for playing the character of Raj Koothrappali on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He also voiced Vijay on the Nickelodeon animated sitcom Sanjay and Craig.

He had first made a guest appearance in the drama NCIS in the season four episode "Suspicion", in which he played Youssef Zidan, an Iraqi terrorist. The actor also voiced Gupta in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012.

During the same year, he completed the shooting of the film, Dr. Cabbie, produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In films, he was last seen in Christmas Karma, a British musical comedy-drama directed by Gurinder Chadha.

The film was a Bollywood-inspired adaptation of Charles Dickens 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. It also stars Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Boy George, Hugh Bonneville, Billy Porter, and Eva Longoria.

It follows the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future take a modern-day Scrooge on an unforgettable journey of discovery, as per the synopsis.

--IANS

dc/

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