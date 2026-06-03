Kunal Kemmu shares birthday moments from his Maldives trip with family

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently turned a year older, took to social media to share birthday moments from his Maldives trip with his family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Golmaal Again' actor posted a video, captioning it, “Chill vibe Bday vibe.” In the clip, Kunal is seen cutting a birthday cake while his wife, Soha Ali Khan, stands lovingly by his side. The video montage beautifully captures moments from their Maldives getaway, offering a glimpse into the family’s relaxed celebration. The clip also shows the couple spending quality time with their daughter, Inaaya, as they enjoy serene beach moments together.

One of the highlights of the montage is a sweet family meal shared against a stunning underwater backdrop, where dolphins can be seen swimming nearby. The video further features the family enjoying a ferry ride across the turquoise waters.

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his birthday on May 25. Soha Ali Khan offered a glimpse into the birthday celebration of her “favourite human,” husband Kunal. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress took to social media to post endearing moments from the intimate gathering. Soha captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my favourite human @kunalkemmu." Immediately Saba Pataudi reacted, “Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu Missed me I hope;) Lovely pics! Have a fabulous year… looking fwd to the VIBE.”

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the Netflix series “Single Papa,” which also featured Manoj Pahwa, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra among the ensemble cast.

Up next, Kunal is set to appear alongside Preity Zinta in “Vibe,” an upcoming action-comedy film scheduled for release on September 18. The film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, marking the production house’s debut project. “Vibe” follows the story of two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn into a fast-paced, high-stakes adventure that tests both their survival instincts and their friendship.

--IANS

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