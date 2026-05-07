Kunal Kemmu on song ‘Nindiya’: Came from real moments I’ve experienced as a parent

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker-musician Kunal Kemmu has released his second track, Nindiya, which he says came from some of the quietest, most real moments he has experienced as a parent.

Kunal said in a statement: “‘Nindiya’ came from some of the quietest, most real moments I’ve experienced as a parent. It wasn’t something I set out to write as a song, it was just a feeling that stayed with me.”

The actor, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan and has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, added that “there’s something incredibly pure about the way you comfort your child, the things you hope for them, the dreams you quietly carry. I think that’s what this track holds for me - a small piece of those moments.”

With “Nindiya”, Kunal shifts gears to present something far more intimate and emotionally grounded.

Created originally as a lullaby for his daughter Inaaya during quiet, everyday moments, the song has now been thoughtfully developed into a full-fledged musical piece retaining its raw emotion while expanding its sonic world.

It stands out as a deeply personal creation, rooted in tenderness, capturing the universal emotion of a parent soothing their child while gently weaving in hopes and dreams for the future.

Layered with evocative imagery of night skies and the gentle drift into sleep, Nindiya blends specificity with universality.

Kunal has collaborated with Universal Music India for Nindiya.

Kunal made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

His latest release is the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix, which also has stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him.

Kunal will next be seen in Prime Video’s upcoming web series ‘Gulkanda Tales’ directed by Raj & DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame, where he will share the screen with Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles.

--IANS

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