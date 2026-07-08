Kunal Kemmu on comparisons with Salman Khan as reality show host: Not trying to emulate anyone

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu says he isn't thinking about comparisons with Salman Khan as he made his hosting debut with the reality show, ‘Alliance’.

He added that he is entering the show with a clean slate and simply plans to be himself.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kunal was asked whether comparisons with Salman, who has been synonymous with the reality show niche for over a decade, were on his mind.

Responding candidly, the actor said, "I didn't think about all that. People have been doing it way before I have been doing it. And they are doing it very well."

He further explained that he has no intention of imitating anyone's style or deliberately trying to stand apart.

"Your conditioning is such that maybe this is how it happens because you have never seen it. So I am neither trying to emulate anyone, nor am I trying to be different from anyone."

He called the experience completely new for him, and admitted that he himself doesn't know what kind of host he will eventually turn out to be.

"Like I told you that I am entering it blindly. I don't know myself. Maybe sometimes someone will say that this is the tone that was caught or this is something different. I don't know. And I am genuinely doing what I feel is right."

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has been hosting the ace reality show, Bigg Boss for 15 seasons. He is touted to be the best host in the reality show space.

Talking about Kunal Kemmu, on the acting front, he was last seen in Madgaon Express, which also marked his directorial debut and received praise for its quirky storytelling and performances.

–IANS

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