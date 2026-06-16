Kunal Kemmu makes debut as reality show host with ‘Alliance’, to stream from June 26

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is making his debut as a reality show host with the upcoming series “Alliance”, which will stream on Prime Video from June 26.

Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

The reality format will see 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, said in a statement, "Given the name of the show, it feels appropriate to say we're thrilled to be in Alliance with Prime Video on this one. What drew us to the format was its sheer scale. The games are ambitious, cinematic, and unlike anything we've attempted before.”

“But spectacle alone doesn't make a great format. What makes Alliance stand out is the constant interplay between strategy and performance. Contestants are pushed physically, mentally, and emotionally, with every challenge creating new opportunities and new setbacks. It's fast, unpredictable, and incredibly dynamic.”

“We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“...The success we have seen with our unscripted slate, including The Traitors India and Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, reflects the growing appetite for distinctive and unconventional reality content.”

Talking about the actor, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Vibe” with Preity Zinta. The upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film "Vibe" will release on September 18.

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, "Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

--IANS

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