Kunal Kapoor to be seen in ‘Lambodhara 2.0’ produced by Mahaveer Jain

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Lambodhara 2.0’ helmed by Simple Suni. The film is a bilingual social thriller, and will be released theatrically in both Kannada and Hindi on November 20, 2026.

Producer Mahaveer Jain has joined forces with the makers to present the film under his banner Mahaveer Jain Films.

Talking about the same, Mahaveer Jain said in a statement, “I am extremely impressed by Lambodhara 2.0 and its unique exploration of happiness and artificial intelligence. It is wonderful to see Kannada cinema experimenting with such ambitious ideas. The film raises an important question, are we becoming happier because of technology, or losing control over our own happiness? I strongly believe this film deserves to reach audiences across India, and we are happy to present it”.

The collaboration materialized after director Simple Suni met Mahaveer Jain to share the vision, scale, and making of the film. Blown away by its fresh theme and the integration of a real humanoid robot on screen, Jain immediately backed the project for a pan-India reach, encouraging a simultaneous Hindi dub.

Director Simple Suni shared, “We have made a high-concept science-fiction film exploring happiness, artificial intelligence, and the influence of technology on human life. One of its biggest attractions is JIA, a real humanoid robot playing a character in the film, which we believe is a first-of-its-kind attempt in Indian cinema. Mahaveer Ji was extremely impressed by the concept and encouraged us to release it in Hindi as well. We are delighted to have Mahaveer Jain Films present our movie”.

On Monday, Simple Suni took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with the film’s team. He wrote in the caption, “Lambodhara 2.0. Happiness Loading”.

Packed with suspense, sharp humour, and relatable emotions, the film touches upon the theme of the modern digital age. The plot revolves around a technology-driven 'happiness challenge' promising huge rewards while silently monitoring and shaping human feelings and actions. It holds up a mirror to today’s world of social media validation, digital addiction, AI interference, and the ultimate struggle for human free will.

The film is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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