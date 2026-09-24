Kumble conducts two-day masterclass for emerging spinners at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Former India captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble recently conducted a special two-day masterclass for targeted young spinners at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) here.

The session was designed to help the country's upcoming spinners refine their skills under the guidance of Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in international cricket through 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI scalps.

"Earlier this month, the Targeted and Emerging Spinners spent a 2-day masterclass at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with one of India's biggest match-winners with the ball - Mr. Anil Kumble.

"The attendees had the privilege of hearing from the legend on what it takes to succeed at the Elite Level and also working on specifics as Mr. Kumble enriched them on the finer aspects of their game," the BCCI posted on its official 'X' handle on Thursday.

Also present during the masterclass was former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, who serves as the dedicated spin-bowling coach at the state-of-the-art high-performance facility in Bengaluru. Joshi is also a part of the Indian men’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games men’s T20 cricket event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Earlier this year, former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan conducted a specialised three-day red-ball camp for pacers from India A and U-19 setups at the CoE. Ex-India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also conducted a specialised four-day camp for off-spinners at the CoE from March 23-26. In the camp conducted by Harbhajan, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh and Saransh Jain were present.

Meanwhile, the CoE is still seeking applicants for Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the facility. The key role remains vacant following Nitin Patel's resignation in March 2025, with CoE head VVS Laxman and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia previously highlighting the ongoing challenges in identifying a suitable candidate for the crucial post.

The successful candidate will provide strategic and operational leadership to BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine services across its elite cricket and CoE programmes. The role will also involve working closely with the Head of Physiotherapy (CoE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head S&C (CoE) and Team India S&C, national and CoE coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists.

The position will have a key focus on player welfare, injury prevention and rehabilitation, physical development, research, innovation and the adoption of relevant technologies and services. The selected candidate will be based out of the CoE in Bengaluru and will report directly to Laxman. Interested candidates have been asked to submit their applications by September 30.

--IANS

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