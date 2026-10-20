October 20, 2026 12:18 PM हिंदी

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K wishes father on 69th birthday, shares unseen picture

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K wishes father on 69th birthday, shares unseen picture

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Singer Shannon K, daughter of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, wished her father on his 69th birthday with a heartfelt note and an unseen picture.

Taking to her social media account, Shannon K shared a picture of Kumar Sanu posing in a black T-shirt and shorts and penned a warm birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dad Your smile spreads positivity and happiness in our family. You taught us to do the same. May you live for a million years with the same smile. #therodad #kumarsanu #kumarsanubirthday (sic),” she wrote.

Talking about Kumar Sanu, he is known for his memorable melodies and contribution to Hindi film music. He continues to remain one of the most recognised playback singers of the 1990s.

Earlier in July, Shannon had shared a heartfelt anniversary wish for her parents, Kumar Sanu and Saloni Bhattacharya, as they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

Alongside pictures capturing their journey together, she had offered a candid take on their relationship, and wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary Mom and Dad! 25 years down, eternity to go… The secret to their happy marriage is: Dad = impulsive Mom = patience.”

For the uninitiated, Shannon K is an Indo-American singer, songwriter and actress.

She made her debut in the music industry with the 2018 single “A Long Time” and later made her feature film acting debut in the Hindi movie ‘Chal Zindagi’.

In May, Kumar Sanu and Shannon had taken the stage together for a live symphony orchestra concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, combining popular Bollywood melodies with orchestral arrangements.

For the uninitiated, Shannon is the adopted daughter of Kumar Sanu and his second wife, Saloni Bhattacharya.

--IANS

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