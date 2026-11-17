Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who ruled the 90s with his voice, has shared the technique behind his singing, and what is it that makes his songs stand out from others.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his song ‘Suniyo Zara’.

When he was told that he has sung for practically every superstar, and his voice suits everyone, he said, “It means that I am the hero. When I sing a song, I make myself a hero. Now, there is a style in my singing that is called visual singing. Nobody must have said this, but I am saying it for the first time. When I sing a song, I visualize what am I doing with the heroine in the garden? This visual image is formed in my mind when I’m writing the lyrics. That is when you feel the liveliness in the song”.

He told IANS, “People say, ‘You are the melody king’. Well, this is the secret behind it. Whenever I say a song, I used to make myself a hero. Now, later, which hero would lip-sync or make it better, that is the quality of a hero. How much he has followed the song very delicately, in the same way, what I did in the studio, in front of the mic, he implements it on the spot. That is their quality. When I sing a song, I sing as a hero. I sing myself as a hero. I sing as a hero. Then, the hero lip-syncs, gives an expression, and boosts it more. He is a star, a public figure”.

He further mentioned, “We are behind the screen, playback. They are in the front. Whatever they do, they will see it. How we sang, that will come later. First, people will see how the song is in the screen”.

“Whatever it is, I used to sing like this. People say intelligent singing, classical bass singing, this and that, but what was in my mind, that was, that is, visual singing. As per the lyrics, visual singing”, he added.

--IANS

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