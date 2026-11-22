Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) As Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra completed another year of marital bliss on Sunday, Shilpa's younger sister and actress, Shamita Shetty, penned a sweet wish for her sister and brother-in-law on social media.

The 'Mohabbatein' actress dropped a few romantic pictures of Shilpa and Raj on her official handle and wrote, "Happy Anniversary, love birds (Red heart and hug emoji) wishing you a lifetime of togetherness always (Red heart emoji) (sic)".

Reacting to the post, Shilpa mentioned in the comment section, "(Three red heart emoji) love youuuuu".

Shilpa also celebrated another year of marital bliss with her businessman husband with a sweet post on social media. In a photo uploaded by the 'Dhadkan' actress, both Shilpa and Raj were seen walking holding hands with their backs facing the camera. The lovebirds also flaunted the matching red soles of their respective footwear.

Wishing her husband on their special day, Shilpa penned on her handle, "Matching Soles with my matching SOUL (Red heart and evil eye emoji) Happy Anniversary (Red heart emojis) (sic)."

For those who do not know, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009 in a grand traditional South Indian ceremony in Lonavala.

The couple is parents to two children - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Shifting our focus to their professional commitments, Raj will be venturing into production with 'Nihang’.

The businessman expressed gratitude to Shilpa for being by his side as he starts his new professional journey.

Raj shared on his official handle, “Still overwhelmed with gratitude after last night at the historic Fateh Burj. What began as a dream is now the beginning of a beautiful journey.”

“A special thank you to Amarpreet Chhabra bhaji, my support system who always has my back my wife @theshilpashetty, the entire team at Akaal Films and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life,” the businessman added.

--IANS

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