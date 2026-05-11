May 11, 2026 7:54 PM हिंदी

KSS Memorial Shooting: Nupur Kumrawat tops Women's 50m Rifle Prone event

Nupur Kumrawat tops Women's 50m Rifle Prone event in the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh (KSS) Memorial Shooting Championship at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal. Photo credit: NRAI

Bhopal, May 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh’s Nupur Kumrawat emerged on top in the 50m Rifle Prone Women ISSF event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh (KSS) Memorial Shooting Championship, currently underway at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

Nupur delivered a superb performance on Monday to top the women’s field with a score of 624.3. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Priya finished second with 623.9, while Maharashtra’s Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar secured third place with 622.2.

Punjab’s Anjum Moudgil was fourth with 621.7, Gujarat’s Lajjakumari Tilakpuri Gauswami placed fifth with 620.0, Kerala’s Vidarsa K Vinod finished sixth with 619.2, Gujarat’s Pallavi Suthar was seventh with 618.9, and Railways’ Ayushi Podder completed the top eight with 618.3.

In the 50m Rifle Prone event for junior women, Tamil Nadu’s M.A. Akschadha Aiswarya clinched the title with an impressive score of 618.2. Punjab’s Nimrat Kaur Brar secured the silver medal with 617.7, while Madhya Pradesh’s Pratha Rathod claimed bronze with 617.6. Madhya Pradesh’s Yugeshwari Bais finished fourth with 616.6, followed by Punjab’s Pranjali in fifth with 616.3, Rajasthan’s Khushi Jadeja in sixth with 616.3, NCC’s Bhumi Sanjay Mahajan in seventh with 615.3, and Chandigarh’s Geet in eighth with 615.2.

50m Rifle Prone Youth Women

Completing a double, M.A. Akschadha Aiswarya also topped the youth women’s event with a score of 618.2, underlining her dominance across categories. Punjab’s Nimrat Kaur Brar finished second with 617.7, while Madhya Pradesh’s Pratha Rathod secured third place with 617.6. Madhya Pradesh’s Yugeshwari Bais was fourth with 616.6, followed by Punjab’s Pranjali in fifth with 616.3, Rajasthan’s Khushi Jadeja in sixth with 616.3, NCC’s Bhumi Sanjay Mahajan in seventh with 615.3, and Chandigarh’s Geet in eighth with 615.2.

Other results:

50m Rifle Prone Women Team

1. Punjab (Anjum Moudgil, Nimrat Kaur Brar, Sift Kaur Samra) – 1856.1

2. Madhya Pradesh (Nupur Kumrawat, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ashi Chouksey) – 1853.1

3. Haryana (Swati, Nischal Singh, Kajal Saini) – 1849.1

50m Rifle Prone Master Women

1. Tejaswani Sawant (Maharashtra) – 617.9

2. Kuheli Gangulee (West Bengal) – 613.7

3. Anjali Bhagwat (Maharashtra) – 608.2

50m Rifle Prone Deaf Women

1. Natasha Uday Joshi (Maharashtra) – 608.7

2. Priyesha Deshmukh (Maharashtra) – 601.0

--IANS

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