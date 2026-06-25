June 25, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

KSCA to seek legal advice on BCCI Ombudsman’s order to disqualify Secretary Menon

KSCA to seek legal advice on BCCI Ombudsman’s order disqualifying its Secretary Santosh Menon. Photo credit: IANS

Bengaluru, June 25 (IANS) The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday stated that it is examining the order of the BCCI Ombudsman disqualifying its Secretary Santosh Menon for breaching the maximum permissible tenure limit, adding that it will seek appropriate legal counsel to evaluate its options.

The reaction from KSCA comes after BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.) upheld a complaint by Dolphin Cricketers, ruling that Menon had completed his cumulative nine-year maximum term as a managing committee member and office-bearer on December 16, 2025.

“We have taken note of the order passed by the BCCI Ombudsman and are presently examining it in detail. Appropriate legal advice is being sought to evaluate all remedies and options available under the law. At this stage, it would not be appropriate to offer any further comments until the legal implications of the order have been comprehensively examined,” said KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad in the statement.

Menon had taken over as KSCA Secretary after being part of the Venkatesh Prasad-led faction that won the elections in December last year. Prasad, a former India pacer, also pointed out a legal contradiction, noting that the state body's own Ombudsman had previously cleared the matter.

“This is particularly so since the order dated 05 February 2026 was passed by the Hon’ble Ombudsman of the KSCA, Justice (Retd.) A.S. Bopanna, which is binding on all members under the KSCA Bye-laws, but unfortunately, the BCCI Ombudsman has taken a contrary view on the issue.

“The legal effect and interplay of the two orders are presently under examination. We remain committed to upholding the rule of law and will continue to act in the best interests of the Association while ensuring full compliance with the applicable legal framework.

“A further statement, if considered necessary, will be issued upon completion of the legal review. We thank the media for its understanding, patience, and continued support,” he added.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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