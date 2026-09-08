Krystle D’Souza gets teary-eyed over heartfelt surprise after winning ‘The Traitors’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Television actress Krystle D’Souza was left overwhelmed with emotions after returning home following her victory on reality show ‘The Traitors.’

Her close friends, including Rithvik Dhanjani, had secretly planned a special surprise to welcome her. Taking to Instagram, Krystle shared a glimpse of the emotional moment and admitted that she does not usually share deeply personal moments with her followers. However, this particular memory had been close to her heart for months, and she felt it was time to share it.

Opening up about the surprise, the ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actress wrote, “I’m not someone who shares very personal moments here, but this one has been sitting in my heart for sooooo many months… and I don’t think it can be gatekept any longer As Real and Raw as it can get I landed home after winning The Traitors to this surprise from my girls. (Yes Rithvik is also our girl)

Krystle revealed that her friends had secretly entered her house and arranged everything before she arrived home. Completely unaware of the plan, the actress was visibly moved by their thoughtful gesture.

“I had absolutely no idea, they snuck into my house and did all this before I could get home and honestly, this moment means more to me than I can put into words.”

“And this is where I get my “girls’ girl” from. From women who clap for each other, celebrate each other, show up for each other and genuinely want to see each other win. Yes, I know I’m an ugly crier but at this point who cares about looks! I won the show yes !!! But did I win in life? Hell yessssss,” added Krystle.

The video shows the actress breaking down in tears as she takes in the surprise planned by her friends. As they cheer her up and celebrate her victory, Krystle cuts a cake with them and later joins the celebrations by dancing with her friends.

Krystle D’Souza emerged as the winner of “The Traitors” India Season 2 along with fellow Traitor Rida Tharana. The Karan Johar-hosted reality show wrapped up its star-studded finale on September 3, 2026.

--IANS

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