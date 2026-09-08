US Open: Alcaraz faces Shelton challenge, Sabalenka meets Noskova on Day 10

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be facing USA's top men's singles player Ben Shelton in what promises to be a fascinating quarterfinal at the US Open.

After four absorbing rounds in New York, the action moves to the quarterfinals, where the players will leave no stone unturned in their quest for Grand Slam glory. While Alcaraz will face a Shelton challenge, two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will meet Czech star Linda Noskova for a place in the semifinal, with Arthur Ashe Stadium set to witness both these clashes.

The iconic stadium will host two all-American quarterfinals as USA's top women's singles player Jessica Pegula goes up against Emma Navarro in the last eight, while 11th seed American Frances Tiafoe takes on impressive unseeded American Alex Michelsen in the men's singles.

The clashes are set to test the players to the limit, with Shelton expected to give a fight to Alcaraz in a match that is being called a final before the final. Recently, Shelton said that it would need "special tennis" for him to beat the Spaniard after having lost to him in all three meetings.

Elsewhere, Sabalenka would also want to keep her dominant record against sixth seed Noskova, as she has not lost to her in the prior two meetings and has not dropped a set against her.

32-year-old Pegula also holds a 4-0 H2H record against Navarro and would be banking on her previous wins to get past the fellow American, while Tiafoe, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16, will look for his third win in as many outings against Michelsen.

India's Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi will also be in action in the junior girls' singles event as she faces Arina Malygina in round 2.

US Open 2026 Day 10 schedule (men's and women's singles. Timings in IST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

(Starts at 9:00 PM IST)

9:00 PM IST (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (6) Linda Noskova (Women's Singles Quarterfinal)

Not before 10:30 PM IST: (11) Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen (Men's Singles Quarterfinal)

Next session (Starts at 4:30 AM IST – Wednesday, Sept 9)

4:30 AM IST: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (26) Emma Navarro (Women's Singles Quarterfinal)

Followed by: (8) Ben Shelton vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz (Men's Singles Quarterfinal)

Estimated time: 9:40 PM IST: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (15) vs Arina Malygina (Junior Women's Singles R2)

--IANS

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