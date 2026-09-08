‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mary Kom says ‘I stay quiet doesn’t mean you can take credit for my journey’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Six-time boxing champion Mary Kom in the recent “Bigg Boss 20” feed spoke about people who claim credit for her success, saying that many state they “made Mary,” despite never being the ones who stepped into the ring, endured injuries, or went through the training.

Calling such claims shameless, Mary clearly stated that her achievements have come through her own hard work, discipline, and sacrifices.

Mary, who is nicknamed Magnificent Mary, will be heard saying: “A lot of people feel they made Mary, but they were never the ones who entered the ring, took the injuries, or went through the training. To claim credit for someone else’s struggle is shameless.”

“Whatever I have achieved has come from my hard work, dedication and the sacrifices I have made along the way,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rohed will be seen adding to her conversation that in today’s world, silence is often mistaken for weakness. People tend to assume that they have control over someone simply because that person chooses to remain quiet, without understanding that sometimes silence is a reflection of patience and strength.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Mary Kom is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times, the only female boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships, and the only boxer (male or female) to win eight World Championship medals.

The show airs on JioHostar and Colors.

--IANS

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