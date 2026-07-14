Krystle D’Souza calls Awakenings 2026 a core memory, says she’s ‘ruined for every other festival now’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Television actress Krystle D’Souza has shared glimpses of her unforgettable experience at Awakenings 2026.

Calling the music festival a “core memory,” she revealed that the event exceeded her expectations and became even more special as she enjoyed it with her close friends. She also shared how the celebration of music, fun, and memories has set a new standard for her future festival experiences.

On Tuesday, Krystle took to her Instagram handle and shared photos and videos from the festival. The carousel of pictures shows the actress enjoying the festival with her close friends, including actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Some of the videos feature Krystle dancing with a group of her friends. She also shared glimpses from the concert alongside her solo shots.

For the caption, the ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actress wrote, "Core memory unlocked at @awakenings! Waited a whole year for this, and it still managed to exceed the hype. Did it with my core crew, lost ourselves in the music, found a million memories. Safe to say… we’re ruined for every other festival now. #awakenings2026.”

For the unversed, Awakenings festival is renowned for its extended sets by some of the biggest names in techno music and has become a must-visit destination for dedicated techno fans from around the world.

On the work front, Krystle D’Souza, along with Ayesha Khan, recently appeared in the song “Shararat” from ‘Dhurandhar.’ The Chehra actress also revealed that what initially started as a small role in the film turned into a significant milestone in her career. She shared that being part of the project gave her the chance to work alongside a talented ensemble cast featuring some of the most respected names in the industry.

“To be honest, this feels like a dream. Just sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan is a huge deal for me. I didn’t know how much footage or screen time I would get in the song, but I still said yes because I heard that the film had such a strong ensemble cast with so many incredible actors. I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity, even if it was a small one. I’m truly happy that what began as a small opportunity turned into something really big for me,” mentioned Krystle.

“Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar, starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. The action thriller was released in theatres on December 5.

--IANS

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