Krushna Abhishek performs on 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' in front of Big B

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek appeared as a guest on the reality game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17” with Sunil Grover.

During the episode, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant performed on host Amitabh Bachchan's popular track 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' from "Don", calling the experience equal to winning 100 crore.

Krushna revealed that he used to dance on 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' as a kid, making it a wholesome moment for him.

The 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' actor spilled his excitement in the caption, saying, "Aaj 100 Crore Jeet Gaya. Bachpan me jis gane pe dance karta tha, i choose this song to perform in front of Bachchan Sahab, log KBC se 7 crore Jeet k hate h Maine 100 crore kamaya. (Today I won 100 Crore.The song I used to dance to as a child, I chose this song to perform in front of Bachchan Sahab. People win 7 crore from KBC, I earned 100 crore.) (sic)."

Before that, Krushna revealed how privileged he felt to learn from the veteran actor while enjoying fun moments.

He posted a picture featuring him with Big B and Sunil on social media and penned, “The man who has inspired us all woh kehete hain na ki admi dekh ke seekhta hai aur aap se hi sab kutch seekha Hain. Truly privileged to share the stage with u guys had a blast shooting this episode with @amitabhbachchan do watch it this week love u @whosunilgrover Paaji enjoyed so much with u #kbc #sunilgrover #krushna @sonytvofficial. (sic).”

Krushna further disclosed what made him change his name from Abhishek to Krushna Abhishek.

He told Amitabh, "My parents named me Abhishek after your son, as they were big fans. But when I entered films, my PR team suggested a change since Abhishek had already become a star. Being a Krishna bhakt, my dad renamed me Krushna.”

