Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain open up about family bonding

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Power couples Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain opened up the importance of family bonding as they appeared on Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.

The celebrities also spoke about Rohit Sharma’s hosting and his playful new avatar on the show.

Sharing his thoughts on the family dynamics and friendly competition that make the show an engaging family entertainer, Krushna Abhishek said, “Family dynamics become even more entertaining when everyone comes together and there’s a little competition involved. That’s what makes Family Full House with Rohit Sharma so much fun. You get to see all those little family equations come alive, who is competitive, who gets irritated first and who is secretly trying to win! Rohit was terrific in the middle of all that chaos. He was relaxed, had great comic timing and knew when to let the families take over. Audiences are going to enjoy discovering this side of him.”

For Kashmera Shah, sharing the experience with her family made the show particularly memorable. She said, “Being a part of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma was such a fun and memorable experience, especially because I got to share it with my family. We laughed, teased each other, competed and simply enjoyed being together. The games bring out the competitive side, but it’s the reactions, laughter and little family moments that make the show so entertaining. Rohit was wonderful as a host and made everyone feel comfortable. We had such a great time, and I think audiences will really enjoy watching families come together and have fun.”

Arti Singh spoke about the candid family interactions that emerge when people let their guard down, adding to the show's appeal as a family entertainer. She said, “I’m always drawn to shows where people don’t have to put up a perfect version of themselves, and Family Full House with Rohit Sharma has that quality. Once you’re with people you know and competing, the real reactions come out. Rohit Sharma made the whole experience very comfortable. His hosting felt natural, and his reactions to the families were a lot of fun. I had never imagined seeing him in this avatar, and he really surprised me. It’s the kind of show I’d want to watch at home with my family.”

Ankita Lokhande, who participated alongside Vicky Jain, her mother and sister-in-law, reflected on how the games brought out different sides of each family member. She said, “Having Vicky, my mother and my sister-in-law with me meant four very different personalities together, and the games made that dynamic even more interesting. You quickly discover who takes competition seriously and who is there to create chaos! That was the most enjoyable part of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. It felt like we were simply being ourselves. Rohit was also a lovely surprise. He brings a very easy and playful quality to his hosting, and I’m looking forward to watching this episode with my family.”

Vicky Jain also shared how participating with his family made the experience special. He said, “Some of the best memories are made when you get to have fun with the people closest to you, and Family Full House with Rohit Sharma gave me exactly that. Getting to share the experience with my wife Ankita, my bhabhi and my mother-in-law made it even more special. We had a great time, and the games brought in a lot of fun and excitement. Rohit was fantastic as a host and handled everything effortlessly. I’m really excited to see how our family comes across on the show, and I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching us have as much fun as we did.”

–IANS

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