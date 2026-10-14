Kriti Sanon to headline untitled horror film

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has been having a dream-run at the box-office with her recent hits, will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled horror film.

While the details about the film are under the wraps, the film is an all out horror flick. After ‘Cocktail 2’ and ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, the actress wanted to explore different genres, and has now locked her eyes on a horror film.

A source closer to the development revealed, “After receiving praise for her performances in Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has finally locked her next project. She’s always been keen to explore different genres, and this time, she’s stepping into the world of pure horror with a large-scale film produced by Maddock which she will be headlining”.

This marks her 9th collaboration with Maddock Films. Her association with Maddock Films has previously resulted in memorable collaborations, and her return to a solo lead with the production house adds another exciting dimension to their creative partnership.

“Maddock’s been on a winning streak and this will be her ninth collaboration with the production house and her second solo lead with them after Mimi, for which she won a National Award. Unlike Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, this film will be an out-and-out horror film, a space the production house is exploring for the first time. The makers are looking to mount it on a grand scale, and while details are currently under wraps, it’s an exciting project to look forward to”, the source added.

Meanwhile, Kriti’s last film, ‘Cocktail 2’, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna crossed INR 100 crore worldwide within 6 days. However, its collections slowed as the theatrical run progressed. Kriti’s performance was a highlight, although the film’s outcome remained respectable rather than exceptional at the box-office.

--IANS

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