June 16, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon says her ‘Cocktail 2’ character’s fashion reflects blend of beautiful chaos, her unhinged self

Kriti Sanon says her ‘Cocktail 2’ character’s fashion reflects blend of beautiful chaos, her unhinged self

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, has shared insights into her character of Ally in ‘Cocktail 2’. The actress has shared that her character’s fashion reflects the blend of beautiful chaos and her unhinged self.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her looks from ‘Cocktail 2’. The pictures feature her in beachwear, and wedding wear among other looks.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude to the people, who have worked hard to put together her character’s appearance in the film.

She wrote, “With all the love flowing in for Ally’s looks, let's give credit where it's due! The woman behind these stunning looks- @anaitashroffadajania. Ally taught me that hot and beautiful aren’t an either/or! They are a collab. Ally is probably the most liberated, free spirited, no judgement kinda character I’ve played.. She is unhinged and beautifully chaotic, and that fully reflects in her fashion as well! That’s the beauty of Anaita- her styling is more of a character’s personality extension than just fashionable looks put together. Thank you for building the essence of Ally along with me & for giving the audiences a never-seen-before version of me. Special thanks to my @sukritigrover, our associate costume stylist. You are by far one of the most hardworking and talented people I’ve come across! Both Ally & her journey wouldn’t have been the same without you Suks”.

The actress further mentioned that she drew a lot from the personality of her director Homi Adajania

She went on, “Love you, And of course my incredible hmu duo! @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial When you’ve done so many films, characters and looks together, it can get hard to reinvent and do something different.. but Ally’s beachy hair have their own fandom now and the bronzed sunkissed look is everything sexy”.

“It’s all you guys.. the Best Team ever. And the captain of our ship, the mastermind - @homster !! Homzz, thank you for making Ally so cool & effortless.. (you know that i drew a lot of her from your personality) most importantly, thank you for trusting me & making Ally one of the most special characters I’ve played and @santha_dop No one could have captured her the way you did- every frame is so damn beautiful & yet so real. I just stood there feeling sexy, beautiful, grateful and so Ally”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'Expanded World Cup won't add major burden on players', says Paul Masefield

'Expanded World Cup won't add major burden on players', says Paul Masefield

ISIS shared concern for Afghanistan, Central Asian countries: Taliban FM (File Image)

ISIS shared concern for Afghanistan, Central Asian countries: Taliban FM

Rugby Premier League Season 2 begins with grand opening ceremony in Hyderabad

Rugby Premier League Season 2 begins with grand opening ceremony in Hyderabad

FIFA WC 2026: Chalobah replaces injured Livramento in England's World Cup squad (Credit: England Football)

FIFA WC 2026: Chalobah replaces injured Livramento in England's World Cup squad

G7 Summit: PM Modi interacts with world leaders, thanks Macron for welcome

G7 Summit: PM Modi interacts with world leaders, thanks Macron for welcome

Pooja Hegde aces walking backwards on a treadmill in style

Pooja Hegde aces walking backwards on a treadmill in style

Tom Holland confirms marriage with Zendaya, says family was ‘there’

Tom Holland confirms marriage with Zendaya, says family was ‘there’

'Technology helps, but referees must have the final say': Paul Masefield on VAR use in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

'Technology helps, but referees must have the final say': Masefield on VAR use in FIFA WC

Taiwan Foreign Ministry slams China for blocking participation in Kenya conference

Taiwan Foreign Ministry slams China for blocking participation in Kenya conference

In multiple ‘real’ Trinamool claims lie larger debate of possible grey zone in anti-defection law

In multiple ‘real’ Trinamool claims lie larger debate of possible grey zone in anti-defection law