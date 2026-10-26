October 26, 2026 8:32 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon reunites with her 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan: Stay Tuned

Kriti Sanon reunites with her 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan: Stay Tuned

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Kriti Sanon raised excitement among movie buffs as she reunited with her 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan, along with the director of the movie, Amar Kaushik.

She uploaded a short clip on the Stories section of her Instagram handle on Monday. Kriti, Varun and Amar were seen smiling at the camera as they made a howl sound, a reference to their movie 'Bhediya'.

Hinting that they might be working on something, the text on the video read, "An unexpected reunion that will get you "Obsessed"! Stay Tuned !! (sic)."

Varun also reshared Kriti's post on his official handle.

While it is not certain, these three might be planning an announcement for 'Bhediya 2'.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Bhediya', Kriti and Varun had also done Dilwale' together, and if 'Bhediya 2' materializes, it will mark their third on -screen pairing.

In May, these two came together for an evening with friends and music.

They were seen having a gala time as they were joined by Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon, her singer husband Stebin Ben, and the 'Fukrey' actor Varun Sharma. All of them were grooving to the "Tera Ho Jaun" track from Varun's laughter ride 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

For the unaware, the romantic number has been crooned by Stebin, along with Jonita Gandhi, with lyrics penned by Vayu.

The post was captioned, "Tera Ho Jaun .. .. .. with the madness...Don’t miss the end."

Talking about 'Bhediya', the horror-comedy revolves around a road-construction contractor named Bhaskar (Played by Varun) who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. After the incident, he soon begins experiencing a strange transformation into a werewolf. Kriti is seen essaying the role of Anika, a veterinarian who has more knowledge about the mysterious events than she initially lets on.

"Bhediya" reached the cinema halls in November 2022.

--IANS

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