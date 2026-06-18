June 18, 2026 2:15 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Kriti Sanon was seen talking her heart out about her character Ally from her upcoming movie Cocktail 2.

She also spoke about how she had been longing to do a fresh and young movie like Cocktail 2.

Speaking at the song launch event of Cocktail 2, Kriti opened up about what instantly connected her to Ally and the film's refreshing narrative.

She said, "When I heard the story of Cocktail 2, I just found it so different and so relevant and so fun. And all these three characters were so well written and they had their own graph and they were just fresh. And I think I was missing a film like this. I think I have seen so much of intensity and action and all of that. I wanted to see a fresh young film with just messy characters like we all are in life.”

She added, “I felt Ally was just so away from me as a person and so refreshing and so unhinged and liberated that I was just very drawn to her. I am just so glad that I could play her."

Kriti has been stirring headlines for the look of her character in the movie. The actress will be seen donning bohemian outfits, giving much carefree and chill vibes.

Cocktail 2 that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Kriti Sanon, has been directed by Homi Adjania.

The movie releases on June 19 this year.

–IANS

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Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters