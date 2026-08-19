August 19, 2026 11:39 PM हिंदी

Pakistan lodges protest over US Ambassador’s remarks on J&K

Pakistan lodges protest over US Ambassador’s remarks on J&K (Photo: IANS)

Islamabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a demarche over remarks made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan delivered the demarche over what it described as the US Ambassador's “factually incorrect” remarks on the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India.” Gor had also said it would reconsider travel advisories.

Pakistan underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised “disputed territory”, awaiting “final disposition” in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Pakistan foreign ministry stated that the Ambassador’s comments during his visit to what Pakistan terms “Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)” ran contrary to facts and long-held international positions.

The Foreign Ministry further highlighted that the “irresponsible statement” by the US Ambassador negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It also said the remarks were inconsistent with Washington’s commitment to the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter.

While appreciating US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the aftermath of Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan urged the US side to ensure that its public statements remain consistent with the disputed status of the territory.

Pakistani officials maintained that the matter remains unresolved and subject to the will of the Kashmiri people as outlined in successive UNSC resolutions. The demarche marks a formal diplomatic protest by Islamabad against the US envoy’s comments, underscoring Pakistan's continued sensitivity to international references to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Ministry’s communication reiterated that the territory’s future must be decided through the established international process, not unilateral assertions.

--IANS

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