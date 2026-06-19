Kriti Sanon calls her ‘Cocktail 2’ character ‘most colourful, radiant one’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Cocktail 2’, has called her character in the film, “the most colourful, radiant one” that she has ever portrayed on the screen.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. She also penned a long note in the caption expressing her gratitude to her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

She wrote, “Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail2 Day. Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours.. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have. @homster i have loved being your Ally. Thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought I could with this one! She’s always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always. #Dinoo I cannot thank you enough for always pushing me and challenging me & giving me some of my most special characters.. Mimi, Anika, Sifra, and now Ally! Ally is probably the most colourful, radiant one & I’ve absolutely loved being her. Thank you for believing in me even more than I do. @shahidkapoor @rashmika_mandanna I’m already missing you guys.. Thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys”.

“Luv Ranjan i fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you’ve made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted. @santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical. My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever. @abhishekkapur20, @pvijan, @sharadakarki, Vineeta, the direction team, production team & the whole crew. Thank you for going against all odds and giving this film everything”, she added.

--IANS

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