Krithi Shetty to make her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty backed 'Hum Tere Pyaar Mein'

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Southern beauty Krithi Shetty is all set to step into Bollywood with Rohit Shetty backed forthcoming romantic entertainer, 'Hum Tere Pyaar Mein'.

The film is directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent the last 17 years as a protégé of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She has served as the assistant director in a number of films such as 'Golmaal 3 (2010)', 'Singham (2011)', 'Chennai Express (2013)', 'Dilwale (2015)', and 'Golmaal Again (2017)', to name just a few.

On Wednesday, Rohit Shetty took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of the clapperboard of the drama. The 'Singham' maker also went on to wish Vidhi Ghodgaonkar all the best for this new challenge.

Touted to be a heartfelt romantic entertainer, 'Hum Tere Pyaar Mein' has been presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment. The drama went on floors on Wednesday.

'Hum Tere Pyaar Mein' will reportedly be produced by Abhishek S Vyas under the banner of AVS Studios, which is in association with Tudip Entertainment and co produced by Priyanka Chaudhary.

Shifting our focus to Krithi's cinematic journey, she made her Telugu film debut as a lead in 2021 with the movie 'Uppena', co-starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Krithi became a popular name among movie buffs with her first release.

Some of her other popular releases also include 'Bangarraju (2022)', ''The Warriorr (2022)', 'Custody (2023)', 'Manamey (2024)', and 'A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) (2024)'.

Additionally, Kirthi will next be a part of Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited entertainer, 'January 12 Vidudala'.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is being presented by Suresh Productions Archana, and Zee Studios.

The primary cast of the drama also includes Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and Keerthy Suresh, along with others.

--IANS

pm/