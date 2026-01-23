Krishna Shroff on joining ‘The 50’: I’m my own biggest competitor

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna, is all set to step into the upcoming reality show The 50 and said that as long as she holds on to her self-belief and stays open to the adventure, she knows she would shine in the unpredictable game.”

Sharing her thoughts ahead of joining the show, Krishna said, “I’ve been a part of reality shows before, but The 50 seems like it will be a completely new experience for me. Interacting with so many different personalities in one go is something I’m genuinely looking forward to as an extrovert.”

“After doing two reality shows, I’ve realised that I’m my own biggest competitor. As long as I hold on to my self-belief and stay open to the adventure, I know I’ll shine in this unpredictable game,” she added.

A promo for Krishna’s entry was unveiled on Instagram by JioHotstar and the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff in a collaborative post.

It was captioned: “All set to bring the fire and the fearless to The 50! #The50 Feb 1st onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv.”

The format, owned by Banijay, brings together a diverse mix of personalities in a high-pressure, strategy-driven environment and is all set to make its Indian debut on JioHotstar and Colors, starting February 1.

The 50 premieres will stream on JioHotstar and on Colors.

Krishna was seen finishing as a runner-up in the 2025 village-based reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. She also appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

