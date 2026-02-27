Charu Asopa says her ‘greatest birthday gift’ is sealed with Ziana’s tiny kisses

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Television actress Charu Asopa, who is Bollywood star Sushmita Sen’s former sister-in-law, has shared an emotional note on her birthday, saying the most precious gift she received was not something that could be wrapped in paper, but the love of her daughter, Ziana.

Reflecting on the special day, Charu took to Instagram and expressed that every tiny kiss from Ziana felt like a blessing that healed her soul. She shared a string of images, where the baby is seen kissing her.

Charu wrote: “On my birthday, the greatest gift I received isn’t wrapped in paper. it’s sealed with your tiny kisses. In every kiss, I feel your love healing my soul. You are my greatest blessing, Ziana, and every moment with you is a gift I never expected but always needed.”

Charu is known for portraying Rajkumari Revati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, most loved Atkhati Pari in Baalveer, Preeti Srivastav Mere Angne Mein, Shravani "Piyali" Purohit in Jiji Maa and as Mridula in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

In June 2019, Charu married Sushmita’syounger brother, Rajeev.The couple were often in the news for compatibility issues. They divorced in 2023.

Talking about Sushmita, she was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show was nominated for the International Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series.

The 50-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No. 1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali, and in the 2023 miniseries Aarya, where she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

