Rinku Singh's father passes away after battling cancer; Harbhajan sends 'heartfelt thoughts and prayers.'

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) India middle-order batter Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died after battling stage-4 liver cancer, former spinner Harbhajan Singh confirmed the news via a social media post on Friday.

“Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup,” Harbhajan wrote on X.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” he added.

Rinku's father was on ventilator support at a hospital in Greater Noida and was in serious condition, which prompted the batter to fly back home this week.

However, Rinku rejoined the squad in time ahead of the Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI as Sanju Samson was preferred ahead of him. However, he did take part in the match as a substitute fielder.

Rinku, who was a last-minute addition to the World Cup squad, has yet to live up to expectations. He scored just 24 runs in five innings thus far, which include a dismissal for a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After their much-needed win over Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue now travel to Kolkata for their final Super 8 encounter against the West Indies.

The match against the West Indies will be a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner entering the semifinals after India defeated Zimbabwe and the West Indies slumped to a heavy loss against South Africa.

