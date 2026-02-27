Crispin Glover accused of holding former model ‘captive, slave’ in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Crispin Glover has been accused of sexual assault. The actor has been sued by an alleged former girlfriend who claims the ‘Back to the Future’ actor used her for “sex and free labour” after luring her with the promise of a job opportunity in Los Angeles.

Crispin Glover is being accused of “battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and bane act violations, stemming from a disturbing series of incidents in which Jane Doe was essentially held captive and used for sex and free labour by Mr. Glover under false pretenses”, reports ‘Variety’.

Jane Doe, described as a 30-year-old former model from the U.K., claims she was “lured and manipulated” into moving to L.A. to work for Glover as his assistant in the entertainment industry.

According to the lawsuit, the two first connected through social media in 2015, and Glover allegedly made “strange advances” and encouraged her for years to come to Los Angeles.

In 2023, Jane Doe and Glover met in person in Dresden, Germany, where he allegedly showed her items of Nazi memorabilia from his personal collection.

As per ‘Variety’, the complaint reports that during a series of calls and correspondence in 2023, Glover “groomed Jane Doe with promises of a new life where she could start over and have a career in the entertainment industry through some sort of business relationship with him”.

She ultimately moved to Los Angeles in early 2024. “But when Ms. Doe took the bait and uprooted herself and moved to Los Angeles, she found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave”, the lawsuit reports.

