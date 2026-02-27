Diljit Dosanjh’s team gives a peek into his ‘stylish’ childhood

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s team shared a nostalgic glimpse into his childhood, revealing that the actor-singer’s trademark swag and effortless style were evident even in his early years.

The singer-actor’s team took to their Instagram page, where they shared a gamut of images featuring the “Lover” hitmaker’s precious moments from his childhood. The song “No Stylist” by French Montana was added as the background score.

“From Day 1, NO STYLIST,” read the caption.

Diljit, who was recently seen in Border 2, took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared the pictures and added a starry-eyed emoji.

Border 2 is based on the 1971 war and real events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

He will next be seen in Panjab ‘95, directed and co-written by HoneyTrehan. The film tells the story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who discovered evidence of the abduction, murder and cremation of more than 25,000 Sikhs by the police during the insurgency period in the Indian state of Punjab from 1984 to 1995.

Diljit has been featured in various music charts, including the Canadian Albums Chart, the UK Asian chart by Official Charts Company and the New Zealand Hot Singles. His films, including Jatt & Juliet 2, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Honsla Rakh and Jatt & Juliet 3 are among the highest-grossing Punjabi films in history.

He began his career in 2002 and gained recognition in Punjabi music with his albums Smile and Chocolate, followed by the blockbuster album; The Next Level with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

He had a cameo in the Punjabi movie Mel Karade Rabba in 2010 and began to pursue acting, debuting as a leading actor in the Punjabi movie The Lion of Punjab in 2011.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab. This was followed by Good Newwz . In 2024, he announced the Dil-Luminati Global tour, during which he toured Paris, England, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands in Europe and Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati in India.

--IANS

dc/