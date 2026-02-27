Ishita Dutta reveals her ‘latest obsession’

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta has discovered a new passion, and it’s bringing out her sporty side like never before.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself playing pickleball and described the fast-growing sport as her “latest obsession.”

Pickleball is a racket sport in which two or four players use a smooth-faced paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball. Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors.

On the work front, the actress began shooting for “Drishyam 3,” starring Ajay Devgn, last month.

Ishita had posted a picture of the film’s clapboard, followed by another snapshot of herself standing next to her vanity van.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Do I need to say more…..#Drishyam3.”

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Drishyam 3’, started the Goa schedule in December.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the franchise. Jaideep is known for his intense screen presence and nuanced performances, and brings a compelling new energy to the ‘Drishyam’ universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds.

Filming in Goa flagged off from January 8, with the schedule expected to continue till the end of February. The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller.

Drishyam tells the gripping tale of a family caught in the shadow of a shocking disappearance — a policewoman’s son goes missing, and she threatens to destroy Vijay’s family. Determined to protect his loved ones, Vijay spares no effort in keeping them safe.

Seven years later, in the sequel, the Salgaonkars have tried to move on from the traumatic events of their past. But just when life seems to have found its rhythm, unexpected circumstances arise, threatening to unearth dark truths long buried.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

Ishita began her acting career in 2012 with the Telugu film Chanakyudu. She then transitioned to television with her breakout role in Ek Ghar Banaunga in 2013. She made her Bollywood debut playing Anju Salgaonkar in the 2015 thriller Drishyam, which significantly raised her profile.

--IANS

dc/