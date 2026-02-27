Adivi Sesh seeks blessings at Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal

February 27, 2026 9:52 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who has kick-started promotions for Dacoit, sought divine blessings at the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal ahead of the release of his upcoming film.

The visit comes as the team prepares for a steady build-up to the April release.

Speaking about the moment, Adivi Sesh said, “Every film begins long before the cameras roll. Dacoit has been a very personal journey for me, especially because I’ve been involved with the script from the start.

Sesh has launched its first song, Rubaroo. The romantic track, picturised on Sesh and co-star Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shaniel Deo, Dacoit also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal antagonist role.

Talking about the number, he said: “Rubaroo is special because it captures the emotional heartbeat of the film, the vulnerability, the connection, and the quiet intensity between these characters. Launching promotions with this song felt right. Before we begin sharing this story with audiences, I wanted to take a moment to seek blessings and gratitude.”

“We’ve poured a lot into this film, and I’m looking forward to everyone experiencing it in April.”

Dacoit also stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

It traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Sesh made his film debut in 2010 as a lead actor and director with the romance Karma and gained recognition for his antagonistic roles in Panjaa, Balupu, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sesh then established himself with his work in films such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major and HIT: The Second Case.

