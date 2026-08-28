Krishna consciousness can unite world: Mohan Bhagwat

Washington, Aug 28 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Krishna consciousness can unite humanity amid growing conflict, division and competing identities, as he visited historic ISKCON sites in New York during the organisation’s 60th anniversary year.

“The world is Krishna Consciousness. In today’s world, there are so many conflicts and so many dualities. The only thing that unites us is consciousness. And that consciousness is Krishna Consciousness,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, visited the International Society for Krishna Consciousness and paid tribute to its founder, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

He was shown exhibits documenting ISKCON’s beginnings in New York and its transformation into a global spiritual movement.

“We are one, and we have to navigate through these dualities of this world with the strong understanding that, though there are so many diversities, dualities and conflicts, really, it is all Krishna,” Bhagwat said.

“That is what the Gita teaches us,” he added.

The RSS chief said the Bhagavad Gita did not ask people to withdraw from the world or abandon their responsibilities.

“Don’t run away from life. Stand firm. Do your duty. Because everything is Krishna,” he said.

Bhagwat said the world could be transformed if that message reached every person.

“If that message reaches every heart, the world will definitely be a better world,” he said. “It will not be the material world we now see today. It will be a heavenly abode for every human being.”

He congratulated ISKCON on its 60th anniversary and noted that the RSS was celebrating its centenary.

Bhagwat said the organisations were using different methods and working under different circumstances, but were engaged in spreading the same consciousness.

“We are all doing the same work of spreading the Krishna Consciousness through different methods, in different situations, in our own special ways,” he said.

Gauranga Das, a member of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission and Director of Govardhan Ecovillage, said Bhagwat encouraged the organisation to expand its propagation of Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism.

“Through his message, he encouraged ISKCON to continue taking forward the propagation of Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism in the way we have been doing,” Das said.

Bhagwat also visited 26 Second Avenue in Manhattan, the address where Prabhupada established ISKCON in 1966. He offered flowers and paid tribute to the spiritual leader.

“Sixty years ago, His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, established ISKCON here in 1966. The famous address is 26 2nd Avenue, Manhattan,” Das said.

Das said Bhagwat praised ISKCON for distributing 60 crore copies of the Bhagavad Gita in 80 languages and establishing 1,300 temples in 120 countries. He also encouraged the organisation to take the message of Sanatan Dharma to families around the world.

During the visit, Bhagwat signed a visitor’s book, describing the site as an inspiring venue that brought the “matchless gift” of Krishna consciousness to the world. He wrote that he felt humbled and “surcharged with the feeling of pure sattvik love” towards the divine presence residing in everybody and everything.

Das said Bhagwat was also convening an interfaith conference attended by religious leaders. The discussions were centred on community, love, compassion and humility. ISKCON representatives, including its Communications Director Anuttama Das, were participating.

Bhagwat a day was scheduled to address more than 6,000 people at Madison Square Garden on Hindu Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and the contribution of Indians living in different countries.

ISKCON was founded in New York in 1966 by Prabhupada, who travelled from India to the United States to teach the principles of bhakti yoga and the Bhagavad Gita. The movement subsequently established temples, communities and cultural centres around the world.

The RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 and is observing its centenary. Bhagwat has served as its Sarsanghchalak since 2009.

--IANS

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