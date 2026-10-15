Kratika Sengar remembers father-in-law Pankaj Dheer on his first death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Kratika Sengar remembered her late father-in-law, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, on his first death anniversary on Thursday, sharing a heartfelt post.

Taking to her social media account, Kratika shared a picture of herself posing alongside Pankaj. In the picture, the two are seen smiling at the camera, with the late actor affectionately holding his daughter-in-law's hand.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Today... Tomorrow... N Forever... Love You DAD...”

Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for portraying Karna in the television epic 'Mahabharat', passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 68, following a battle with cancer.

His portrayal of the legendary warrior earned him great recognition and made him one of the most memorable faces of Indian television.

Apart from the television show Mahabharat, he was also known for his roles in popular television series like Chandrakanta, Bado Bahu, Sasural Simar Ka and others. In Bollywood, he delivered memorable performances in movies like Baadshah, Soldier, Zameen and others.

For the uninitiated, Kratika is married to Pankaj's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, popularly known for playing the antagonist Thangabali in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chennai Express'.

Not many know it was Pankaj who played cupid in bringing the couple together. In 2014, when Kratika went to audition for a film that Pankaj was working on, the veteran actor was impressed by her and felt she would be a suitable match for his son.

He reportedly offered her a role in the film and also expressed his wish for her to become his daughter-in-law.

Pankaj then arranged a meeting between Kratika and Nikitin, allowing the two families to take the proposal forward. The couple soon tied the knot on September 3, 2014.

Nikitin Dheer has often spoken about how his father has played an important role in his life, and how he still looks upto him.

–IANS

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