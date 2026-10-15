October 15, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

Kourtney Kardashian recollects scary experience of her 1st car

Kourtney Kardashian recollects scary experience of her 1st car

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) Reality star Kourtney Kardashian is highly unpredictable when she’s behind the wheel and hitting the streets. She recently appeared on the recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’ season 8, as she and her husband Travis Barker took Landon Barker to the DMV to get his driver’s license.

It was his 2nd attempt, after he failed in the previous episode, and the mom of four reflected on getting her own license years ago.

She said, “My first car was a black BMW”. Responding to this, Travis said, “Is that the one you peed in?”.

She said, “Nope. That was a different, white one. The black one I wouldn’t have done that to”.

She shared that in her first car, she got in “two car accidents”, both of which were her fault and she “totaled it”. Now, she described herself as “a badass driver”.

The memory of Kourtney, 47, peeing in her car came up again in a confessional, as Kim said of her sister’s approach, “She doesn’t give a f***. She’ll just have to pee and pee while driving, just sitting there”.

She then called her sister to ask about the incident. “Didn’t you pee in the car?”, Kim asked.

Kourtney said, “Yeah. I had seven iced teas at lunch, and then I was on the freeway, and I just could not get off the freeway to go to the bathroom. So I just peed right on the seat”.

“I got to the back of our store, to Smooch, ‘cause it was time for my shift”, she said, referring to the children’s boutique she owned with mom Kris Jenner for a few years in the early 2000s. “I went inside, I cleaned myself”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani student's suicide proof of system that allows exploitation of educational ambitions (File image)

Pakistani student's suicide proof of system that allows exploitation of educational ambitions

Bas de Leede to captain the Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 games against Oman, UAE

De Leede to captain Netherlands in World Cup League 2 games against Oman, UAE

Prahaar Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao delivers powerful performance in this gripping courtroom drama

Prahaar Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao delivers powerful performance in this gripping courtroom drama

Pakistan faces political, security and economic pressures that could spill over: Report

Pakistan faces political, security and economic pressures that could spill over: Report

'38 medals won by women is a picture of new India': Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails 'daughters' of the nation for their splendid performance in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Photo credit: IANS

'38 medals won by women is a picture of new India': PM Modi hails 'daughters' of nation

Soundarya Rajinikanth on 'Jailer 2':  This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema! (Photo: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Soundarya Rajinikanth on 'Jailer 2':  This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema!

Kourtney Kardashian recollects scary experience of her 1st car

Kourtney Kardashian recollects scary experience of her 1st car

‘We will do big sports events in India’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi backs India's Olympic-hosting ambitions

‘We will do big sports events in India’: PM Modi backs India's Olympic-hosting ambitions

MoS Pabitra Margherita arrives in Samoa on first leg of three-nation Pacific visit

MoS Pabitra Margherita arrives in Samoa on first leg of three-nation Pacific visit

Situation resembles shutdown, traders unsure of festive sales: Bangalore Association chief seeks legal protection

Situation resembles shutdown, traders unsure of festive sales: Bangalore Association chief seeks legal protection