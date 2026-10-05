Kolkata Warriors crowned champions of Deaf Indian Premier League 2026

Tirupati, Oct 5 (IANS) Kolkata Warriors were crowned the champions of the Deaf Indian Premier League 2026 after beating Bangalore Badshahs in the final by 14 runs at the KVS Sports Park Cricket Ground here.

Kolkata Warriors made 121/5 in their 15 overs with their batters putting up a good show. The bowlers backed them really well and kept the lid on the Badshahs, restricting them to 107/9 and winning by 14 runs in the end.

The championship took place at the KVS Sports Park Cricket Ground in Tirupati from October 1 to 4, 2026. It gave the deaf cricketers from across the country a national platform to demonstrate their sporting ability.

Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), spoke at the conclusion of the tournament and appreciated the players, officials, partners and stakeholders for their contribution to the tournament.

Several players were also honoured with awards for their performances in the tournament. Bangalore Badshahs' Aman Chouksey was named Player of the Series and also received the Best Bowler of the Series and Highest Wicket-Taker awards.

Eight teams participated in the event: Deaf Hyderabad Eagles, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs, Deaf Lucknow Giants, Deaf Delhi Bulls, Deaf Mumbai Stars, Deaf Kolkata Warriors, Deaf Punjab Lions and Deaf Chennai Blasters, giving their all for the title.

IDCA also acknowledged the support and cooperation of institutions and stakeholders associated with the development of deaf cricket, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP) and Differently Abled Cricket Council of Andhra Pradesh (DACCAP).

Here is the list of individual award winners from the tournament:

Player of the Match – Final: Jitan Nayak, Deaf Kolkata Warriors

Best Batter of the Series: Krrish Manish Prajapati, Deaf Kolkata Warriors

Best Bowler of the Series: Aman Chouksey, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Player of the Series: Aman Chouksey, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Super Sixes Award: Deepak Lamba, Deaf Mumbai Stars

Best Wicketkeeper: Umar Ashraf, Deaf Kolkata Warriors

Highest Wicket-Taker: Aman Chouksey, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Best Fielder of the Series: Venu Siliveru, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs

Fastest of the Series: Samiullah Pathan, Deaf Lucknow Giants

--IANS

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