April 09, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

KL's mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu

KL’s mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) KL Rahul’s fluent 92 off 52 balls in Delhi Capitals’ narrow one-run loss to Gujarat Titans has reignited discussion around the opener’s approach at the crease, with Ambati Rayudu highlighting ‘mindset’ as the key factor shaping his performances.

Chasing a daunting 211 in Ahmedabad, Rahul began cautiously, scoring 20 off his first 17 deliveries as he assessed conditions. However, once set, he shifted gears impressively, reaching his half-century in just 29 balls. A particularly explosive over against Prasidh Krishna, featuring 4, 6, 6, 4, showcased his ability to dominate even quality bowling.

Reflecting on the innings, Rayudu said that Rahul’s shot-making has never been in question. “Initially he was conservative, he was getting a look in. But he turned it on beautifully. And maybe that's his role in the DC side, that's their strategy that he needs to bat deep,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul’s approach on the night appeared deliberate. Rather than going all-out early, he chose to anchor the chase, ensuring Delhi Capitals remained within striking distance. Despite wickets falling regularly at the other end, he maintained composure, pacing his innings to take the game deep.

Rayudu pointed out that Rahul’s true challenge lies not in skill, but in decision-making.

“We all know that once he gets in, he has the game to play a boundary shot against any delivery. That has been Rahul's speciality over the years. It's just his mindset, how and when he wants to do it is what his battle has always been about. Because he has the game to take on the spinners, the fast bowlers as well as every length. So the challenge is the strategy he would come out to bat with,” Rayudu said.

On this occasion, Rahul’s intent was clear: to stay till the end and finish the chase. While he fell just short of pulling off a memorable win, his effort stood out as the highest individual score of the season so far for Delhi Capitals, surpassing his teammate Sameer Rizvi.

Rayudu acknowledged the quality of the innings despite the result. “Today he wanted to bat deep. He wanted to take it till the end and he has done a fantastic job. Don't forget he's played a beautiful innings,” the former CSK player stated.

After a difficult start to the campaign, where he registered scores of 0 and 1 in his first two matches, Rahul’s return to form offers a timely boost. Delhi Capitals, with two wins from their opening three games, will next face Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they look to build momentum.

--IANS

vi/bc

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KL’s mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu

KL's mindset is what his battle has always been about: Rayudu