June 21, 2026 3:52 PM हिंदी

Kishore Kumar classics set mood as Gautam Adani, Devendra Fadnavis, Farooq Abdullah attend Revati Sule's wedding sangeet

Kishore Kumar classics set mood as Gautam Adani, Devendra Fadnavis, Farooq Abdullah attend Revati Sule's wedding sangeet

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) The sangeet ceremony for Supriya Sule’s daughter became an elegant, musical evening, with timeless Kishore Kumar melodies setting the perfect festive mood. The celebration drew several prominent guests, including Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah.

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a memorable moment from the wedding celebrations of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. In a video posted on social media, CM Fadnavis, Gautam Adani, Farooq Abdullah, and several other distinguished guests are seen enjoying a rendition of legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s evergreen classics.

Vaidya delivered a soulful rendition of Kishore Kumar’s evergreen classic 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. He posted a video of his performance on Instagram and captioned it as, “It was a powerhouse last night Sharad pawar, Devendra Fadnavis, Gautam Adani Farooq Abdulla …” In the video, several noted politicians, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, and other distinguished guests were seen enjoying the performance.

The wedding of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani was held in Mumbai on Saturday (June 20), and the sangeet ceremony was on Friday. It was attended by several prominent personalities from the film industry. Among those present were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other Bollywood celebrities.

Even before the wedding ceremony, the festivities had generated considerable buzz on social media, particularly after Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at the pre-wedding celebrations.

King Khan entertained guests with an energetic performance to his popular track ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

In one of the viral videos, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sharing a touching moment with the couple on stage. He embraced Revati warmly and lovingly kissed Sarang on the cheek before striking a pose with them for photographs.

The wedding celebrations were attended by several prominent political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, among others.

--IANS

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