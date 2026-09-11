September 11, 2026 3:41 PM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh greets airport staff & police officers with a firm shake hand at the airport

Ranveer Singh greets airport staff & police officers with a firm shake hand at the airport

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport late at night, and was seen meeting everybody around warmly.

The actor was seen stepping out of his car in a casual yet stylish black and white look, with his rugged appearance.

Before heading inside the airport, Ranveer took a moment to greet the people around him.

In a video circulating on social media, Ranveer is seen warmly shaking hands with airport staff, security personnel, police officers and his bouncers. He appeared to express his gratitude to them for their services before proceeding towards the airport, with a firm hand shake.

The actor also briefly interacted with people around him, taking a moment to acknowledge their presence before heading off.

The airport appearance comes days after Ranveer and his star wife Deepika Padukone, gave fans a rare glimpse of their family life. The couple recently shared a series of intimate black-and-white pictures from a maternity shoot, featuring their daughter Dua. The pictures were shared on September 8, on Dua's second birthday, and took the internet by storm.

The pictures featured Deepika flaunting her baby bump, with Ranveer seen lovingly posing with her. In another frame, their daughter Dua was seen between her parents in a rare public glimpse. Ranveer captioned the post, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings."

Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their second child. The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier this year and are now preparing to welcome another member into their family. They welcomed Dua in September 2024 and have largely kept her away from the public eye.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for many projects. He is currently associated with Pralay, which is currently being filmed

–IANS

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