India welcomes global leaders; together we will build bright future: HM Shah on BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed global leaders arriving in Delhi for the high-profile BRICS Summit, being held in the national capital from September 12-13.

The Home Minister said the BRICS Summit, which has the attention of global media because of shifting GDP figures and economic dynamics from the West to South Asia, will see world leaders deliberating on accelerating co-operation and co-ordination among member nations and enhancing prosperity for a better world.

Taking to X, HM Shah said, “The Stage is set for BRICS 2026!” while also sharing a video of the decked-up Bharat Mandapam set to host the two-day long global summit.

“India, the world’s largest democracy, warmly welcomes the global leaders to deliberate and take action to fortify our ties, accelerate cooperation and enhance shared prosperity for a better world. Together, we build a brighter future,” he said further.

The two-day Summit is bringing together eleven emerging and developing economies, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, on one platform to discuss a host of issues concerning the world.

The theme of India’s Chairship 2026 is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

India assumed the BRICS Chairship on January 1 this year. This marks India’s fourth Chairship of BRICS. India had earlier chaired BRICS in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

Notably, BRICS comprises 11 nations, namely Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

Taken together, these members represent 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP, and 26 per cent of global trade. These figures underline the substantial demographic and economic weight of the group.

Over the years, the economic landscape and weight of BRICS have grown in comparison to other summits like the G7. The grouping has also seen an expansion in its membership base, with countries from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America joining it.

--IANS

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