Kirti Azad seeks answers from BCCI, raises voice against adult ads during IND-ENG telecast

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has questioned the broadcast of an alleged adult advertisement during the second T20I between India and England at Old Trafford, urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to examine the matter.

Azad, who also posted about the issue on social media during the match, said the presence of such advertisements during a game watched by millions of children raised serious concerns and warned that he would take up the issue in Parliament if necessary.

Elaborating on his concerns, Azad said cricket's massive family audience made the issue particularly significant, arguing that children should not be exposed to such content during live sporting events.

“This is an adult advertisement. Children watch the match with their parents. They are children under 16 years old. In this country, cricket is considered a religion. When I was watching it, 44 crore people were watching it, and an adult advertisement appeared during the match,” Azad told IANS.

The former all-rounder said such advertisements often leave parents in an uncomfortable position while prompting questions from children who may not understand the context.

“Parents don't know where to look, and children don't understand it. They ask what it is. What effect will it have on their minds? This is a very big question, and the BCCI should answer it. How are they allowing all this?” he questioned.

Azad also asked why such advertisements were being aired when promotions related to alcohol and tobacco remain prohibited. “Alcohol and cigarette advertisements are all banned, and they should be. So why adult advertisements? And that too between overs. I raise a big question over its validity,” he said.

While stopping short of calling for immediate legal action, Azad maintained that the cricket board should first address the matter. However, he indicated he was prepared to pursue it further if required. “The BCCI has to look into it. If needed, then yes, I will raise it in Parliament. I will definitely raise it,” he added.

Sharing his objection on X during the match, Azad had called on the BCCI to take note of what he described as an inappropriate advertisement during the live telecast. He wrote, “Children are watching live the international T20 match between India and England being played at Old Trafford. Isn’t it a shame that an adult advertisement for Durex comes on the screen @BCCI to take note.”

--IANS

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