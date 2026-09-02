Kiren Rijiju holds series of bilateral talks on sidelines of NAM Summit in Belgrade

Belgrade, Sep 2 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from several nations on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Belgrade.

The discussions were focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding engagement in key sectors.

Rijiju met with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, as the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the close and longstanding partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and explored avenues to broaden cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Taking to X, Rijiju posted, "Met with H.E. Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on further strengthening the close & enduring India–Saudi Arabia partnership & advancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

The Minister also met Ana Brnabic, President of the Serbian National Assembly, where the two sides exchanged views on the enduring India-Serbia relationship and the role of parliamentary engagement in fostering closer ties between the two countries and their people.

Following the meeting, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister took to X on Wednesday and said, "Had a warm & meaningful meeting with H.E. Ana Brnabić, President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. Reflected on the strong bonds of friendship between India & Serbia & the important role of parliamentary exchanges in bringing our two countries & our people closer."

He also held talks with Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tete Antonio, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening the bilateral partnership and expanding cooperation for the shared benefit of India and Angola.

The minister also met Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade, Jagoda Lazarevic, and discussed prospects for enhancing trade and economic partnership between India and Serbia and creating new avenues for greater cooperation and mutual growth.

On Tuesday, Rijiju called on Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia and reaffirmed the strong friendship and growing partnership between India and Serbia.

"Called on H.E. Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade. Had a warm and meaningful interaction, reaffirming the strong friendship and growing partnership between India and Serbia, rooted in mutual respect & shared interests," Rijiju stated on X.

--IANS

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