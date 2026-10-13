Kiran Joneja on ‘Buniyaad’s’ comeback: ‘Gen Z can also understand Partition through the show’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Kiran Joneja announced that the iconic television show ‘Buniyaad’ is set to return in its original form on the Ramesh Sippy Entertainment YouTube channel.

Kiran mentioned that the comeback will give a new generation of viewers an opportunity to understand the history of Partition through the series. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video in which she reflected on her association with the show, her character Veeravali and how the series could help a new generation understand the history of Partition and the circumstances of that era.

In the video, Kiran introduced herself as the actor who played Veerawali in ‘Buniyaad’ and recalled how filmmaker Ramesh Sippy had approached her about the role when the show was being made in 1986. “Namaskar, I am Kiran Juneja Sippy, from your Veerawali Buniyat. In 1986, when we made Buniyat, Ramesh ji asked me a question. That this role might go into old age. Will you do this role? And I said yes. And this one yes changed my life,” she said.

The actress further revealed that while the show had been given to Doordarshan for telecast, it was now being brought back after 38 years through the production house’s own YouTube channel. The series will be available in its original form, allowing viewers to revisit the story as it was originally presented. “The foundation is Ramesh Sippy's own. We have given it to Doordarshan to telecast it. But now, after 38 years, we have brought Buniyat for you again. On our own YouTube channel, in its original form.”

Explaining the thought behind bringing ‘Buniyaad’ to the digital platform, Kiran said the revival would give younger audiences, particularly Gen Z, an opportunity to watch the show and understand the Partition of India, along with the social realities and circumstances of the time. “Through this show, this generation, that is, the Gen Z people can also see Buniyat. And understand what was the partition and what was the time at that time.”

“I myself will join you before every episode. And will talk about some stories. And about myself and about Buniyat. So then get ready to watch Buniyat. We are coming on air from 15th October,” concluded Kiran.

Originally made in 1986, ‘Buniyaad’, directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup, remains one of Indian television’s best-known dramas. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the series explored the experiences of a family whose life is transformed by the division of the country and the upheaval that follows.

--IANS

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